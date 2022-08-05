Charge d'affaires of UK Embassy in Azerbaijan summoned to Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. On August 5, 2022, the charge d'affaires of the UK Embassy in Azerbaijan was summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

A resolute protest was expressed to him in connection with the attack committed by a religious radical group on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in London.

It was brought to the attention of the temporary representative that this provocation seriously affects the issue of ensuring the security of the diplomatic representation and the UK must take security measures in accordance with international legal obligations. Guarantees were requested from the opposite party that this would not happen again.

In connection with the act of vandalism, a request was made to conduct a thorough investigation by the relevant structures of the United Kingdom and bring the guilty to justice.

The chargé d'affaires of the British Embassy expressed deep regret and concern over the incident, saying that an investigation is being conducted, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said.