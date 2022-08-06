Azerbaijani servicemen successfully complete Special Forces Courses (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army participated in the Special Forces Courses held in Turkish Ankara within the framework of a cooperation agreement on military education signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye.

The next graduation ceremony on the occasion of the courses’ completion was held. The Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Yashar Guler participated in the graduation ceremony and congratulated servicemen, who successfully completed the courses, and wished them success in their further military service.

In the end, the graduates who completed the courses were awarded certificates.