Complying with trilateral statement of utmost importance for Armenia – President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. It is very important for Armenia to immediately comply with the terms of the trilateral statement, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters, following his return from Russia, Trend reports.

"First and foremost, Türkiye resolutely condemns the attack committed by members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in Azerbaijan's territory, resulting in the death of the Azerbaijani serviceman. Karabakh is the land of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan's wanting the withdrawal of illegal armed units from its own lands should not be surprising. Almost two years have passed since the adoption of the trilateral statement, thus the fulfillment of its provision by Armenia is of utmost importance," Erdogan said.