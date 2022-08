BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, will visit Türkiye to participate at the 13th Conference of Ambassadors, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.

Jeyhun Bayramov's visit to Türkiye, at the invitation of the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu, is scheduled for August 8-9.