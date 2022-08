BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. Iranian warships arrived in Baku, Trend reports via the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence.

"The missile boats Peykan and Joshan of the Iranian Naval Forces arrived in Baku on August 7 to participate in the Sea Cup contest, that will be held as part of the 'International Army Games-2022' in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, " the ministry informs.