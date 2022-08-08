...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Türkiye once again warns Armenia about provocations against Azerbaijan

Politics Materials 8 August 2022 12:34 (UTC +04:00)
Türkiye once again warns Armenia about provocations against Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Türkiye has been and remains on the fair side and stands for justice, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the XIII Conference of Ambassadors in Ankara, Trend reports.

"This was also the case with Karabakh, when Türkiye supported the heroic Azerbaijani army," he said.

The minister added that after the 44-day second Karabakh war, Türkiye continues its efforts to ensure peace and stability in the South Caucasus, to form an atmosphere of cooperation.

"Türkiye once again warns Armenia about the inadmissibility of further provocations [against Azerbaijan]," Cavusoglu said.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more