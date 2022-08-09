...
Situation in S.Caucasus presents good opportunity for Armenia - Turkish minister

Politics Materials 9 August 2022
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The situation in South Caucasus is a good opportunity for Armenia, the Minister of Defense of Türkiye Hulusi Akar said at the 13th Conference of Ambassadors, Trend reports.

He reminded that the negotiations on Karabakh have been going on for 30 years, but the mediators have not achieved anything.

"In the end Azerbaijan carried out an operation and liberated its lands in 44 days. It should also be noted that the situation in the South Caucasus is a good opportunity for Armenia in terms of establishing peace in the region," Akar said.

