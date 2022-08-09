Main reason for recent tension in Karabakh is Armenia's failure to fulfill its obligations - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The main reason for the recent tension in Karabakh is Armenia's failure to fulfill its obligations, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 13th Conference of Ambassadors in Ankara, Trend reports.

The minister noted that after the end of the 44-day second Karabakh war and the signing of the trilateral agreement, Armenia have not fulfilled its obligations for about a year and nine months.

"Speaking of of obligations, I mean that the Armenian Armed Forces have not yet left Karabakh. In the trilateral agreement, Armenia made such a commitment. When the [Russian] peacekeepers entered the region, the Armenian troops had to leave. But the Armenian troops are still there. They once again tried to arrange a provocation on August 3, and one of our young servicemen became a martyr. In response, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched Operation "Revenge". During this operation, crushing blows were inflicted on the enemy. After the appeals of intermediaries, this operation was stopped on the evening of August 3," Bayramov said.