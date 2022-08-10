Algeria supports prospects of peace and stability in South Caucasus on basis of international law - Algerian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Algeria supports the prospects of peace and stability in the South Caucasus on the basis of international law, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria and special envoy of president Ramtane Lamamra said during a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

"We aim to contribute to this matter. The role of Algeria as the former chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)and Azerbaijan as the current chairman oblige to this," he said.

The minister noted the productivity of their discussions and expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation between the two countries.