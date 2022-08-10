Business Council needs to be created between Azerbaijan and Algeria - Algerian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. It's necessary to create a Business Council between Azerbaijan and Algeria, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria and special envoy of president Ramtane Lamamra said during a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

"It's necessary to develop business contacts between our countries. To do this, we need to create a Business Council, which will contribute to the significant development of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria," he said.

According to the Minister, a more active exchange between the two ministries and governments is needed to realize the potential of cooperation between the countries.