NGOs call on UK to thoroughly investigate attack on Azerbaijan's embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. A group of Azerbaijani NGO representatives issued a statement about an act of vandalism committed against Azerbaijan's embassy in the UK, Trend reports.

"We, as representatives of Azerbaijani NGOs carrying out activities to protect and promote the national interests of our country in foreign countries, on international platforms, condemn a radical religious group's attack, the act of vandalism against the Azerbaijani embassy in London, committed on August 4,” the statement said.

“The actions committed against the flag of the country, employees and the building of the embassy damage the image of the UK and contradict international, including diplomatic, law," the authors noted.

