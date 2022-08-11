Engineering works being carried out on Azerbaijan's Mount Buzdukh - MoD (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. As a result of verifications carried out by the Azerbaijani army in this area, the tasks of engineering support at Mount Buzdukh and a number of other important dominant heights are being carried out, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Engineering works are being carried out by Azerbaijani units to create new positions and lay supply routes at specified positions.

The necessary measures for engineering support in the liberated territory and the dominant heights are continuing.