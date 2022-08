BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has released a video showing the wreckage of Armenian Mi-8 helicopter found yesterday in the village of Tugh in Khojavand district, Trend reports.

The Mi-8 helicopter of Armenian Armed Forces was shot down with the crew on board on October 18, 2020 that was going in the direction of the village of Tugh in Khojavand district by units of the Azerbaijani Air Forces during the second Karabakh war.