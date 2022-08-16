Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are established on basis of will of our peoples - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The relations between our countries are at a very high level. These relations were established on the basis of the will of our peoples, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said accepting credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan Gurbanmamet Elyasov, Trend reports.

"In recent years, both reciprocal visits and the agreements reached have raised Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations to an even higher level. As you may also know, my recent visit to Turkmenistan and my meetings with the newly elected President and the Chairman of the People's Council Chamber of the National Assembly were further evidence of our brotherhood and, at the same time, those meetings were calculated for future cooperation. We act successfully as two brotherly countries in all areas, we support each other at the international level, bilaterally or multilaterally. Recently, we have been seeing new results in the economy, trade, energy, transport, humanitarian and other fields. This makes us very happy. I want to say again that this high-level multifaceted cooperation is based on historical roots.

I am sure that from now on the Azerbaijani and Turkmen peoples will go shoulder to shoulder as two brotherly peoples and successfully fulfill all the tasks ahead of them. There is only the Caspian Sea between us, but the Caspian Sea is now the sea that connects countries. The protection of the environmental balance and natural resources of the Caspian Sea is, of course, one of the main tasks for all Caspian littoral countries. Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have contributed a lot to these issues," the head of state said.