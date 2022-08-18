Azerbaijani State Border Service's material & technical base constantly updated - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. The material and technical base of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan is constantly being updated, Head of the SBS, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev said in an interview with the Azerbaijan newspaper, Trend reports.

According to Guliyev, the border units are provided with modern weapons, military and special equipment, highly maneuverable vehicles, underwater surveillance means and other necessary devices and equipment.

"Reliable protection of the state border to a decisive extent depends on the professionalism of border guards, the staffing of border units with professional personnel. Personnel training in the activities of the State Border Service is a very important area, which is given special attention," he noted.