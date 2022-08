BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Argentina Rashad Aslanov has been recalled from his post following the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

According to the decree, Rashad Aslanov is being recalled from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Argentina, as well as to Paraguay, Bolivia, Chile, and Uruguay.

Will be updated