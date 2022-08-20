New stage of 'Sniper Frontier' contest with participation of Azerbaijani team kicks off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The drawing procedure for the second stage of the ‘Sniper Frontier’ contest being conducted as part of the "International Army Games-2022" in Yazd city, Iran, was held, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the procedure was aimed to determine the order of fulfilling episodes of the contest's second stage.

Following the results of the draw, the Azerbaijani team will perform episodes under the seventh serial number.

Then, in accordance with the plan of the competition, the process of preparation for the second stage was launched. The servicemen conducted trial firing from pistols.

At the second stage of the international competition, snipers will compete in pairs.