Azerbaijani Ombudsman appeals to international organizations on victims of mine explosion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. The number of victims from mine explosions on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan continues to grow, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva.

As a result of the mining of Azerbaijani territories that have been under the occupation of Armenia for many years, two Azerbaijani servicemen - Vugar Suleymanov on August 20 and Heydar Gulmalyev on August 21 suffered varying injuries in a mine explosion on the liberated territory of Lachin. Unfortunately, the lack of accurate mine maps leads to such severe consequences.

"Azerbaijan condemns the indifferent attitude of Armenia, which creates a direct threat to people's lives, our country calls for measures to bring to justice those responsible for committing these crimes, as well as to pay compensation to the Azerbaijani side, and we once again appeal to the international community to take decisive measures of this issue," Aliyeva states.