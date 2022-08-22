Azerbaijan amends regulation on inspections in field of entrepreneurship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree No. 383 on amending the "Regulation on form and procedure for maintaining single information register of inspections carried out in the field of entrepreneurship", approved by decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated February 15, 2011, Trend reports.

According to the decree, in paragraph 4.5-2 of the mentioned Regulation, after the words "until the end of the inspection" the words "within one business day from the decision to extend the period covered by the field tax audit, in accordance with Article 36.3-1 of the Tax Code of Azerbaijan" were added.