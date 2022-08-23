Azerbaijan takes part in drawing for 'Tank Biathlon' contest within “International Army Games-2022” (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. The drawing procedure for teams that will participate in semi-finals of 'Tank Biathlon' contest being conducted as part of the “International Army Games-2022” in Alabino Military training ground in Russia, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the results of the drawing procedure, which was attended by team leaders, coaches and judges, Azerbaijani tankers will compete against teams from Kazakhstan, China and Vietnam in the semi-finals on August 24.