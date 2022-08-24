...
Kazakhstan's President Tokayev pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 24 August 2022 18:31 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Kazakh President in the Alley of Martyrs.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

The Kazakh President laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

A military orchestra played the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.

