Azerbaijan implements tasks on engineering support in Kalbajar and Lachin (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. The implementation of tasks on engineering supports of strategically important heights, that were taken under the control as a result of operations carried out by units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

As a result of interaction between the Army Corps of Engineers of Azerbaijan and other state structures, more than 62 kilometers of new supply routes have been laid in order to ensure the activities of units stationed on rough rocky areas with difficult terrain.

Appropriate engineering measures are carried out with high professionalism in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and the dominant heights.