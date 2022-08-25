Azerbaijan allocates funds for reconstruction of roads in Gakh - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures on the reconstruction of roads in Gakhbash village, Gakh district, Trend reports.

According to the decree, in order to reconstruct the above mentioned roads, 687,000 manat ($404,120) were allocated from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan envisaged in the state budget of the country for 2022 to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

Besides, the Ministry of Finance was instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in part one of this decree.