First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of building of secondary school in Bina settlement and orphanage-kindergarten in Garachukhur settlement (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has attended the inauguration of the newly constructed building of the secondary school No 334 in Bina settlement of Khazar district, Baku.

Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva of the conditions created at the new building of the school.

The three-story building of the 800-seat school has classrooms, a lab, computer room, military training room, library, gym, auditorium and a canteen.

Landscaping work was carried out, and green areas were laid out in the territory of the school.