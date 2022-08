BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has sent a letter of condolences to Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in connection with the numerous casualties and destruction caused by severe floods in this country, Trend reports citing the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Ali Asadov expressed deep condolences to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, relatives and friends of the victims, and also wished healing to those injured as a result of the tragedy.