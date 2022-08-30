Joint ICRC mechanism with Azerbaijan, Armenia for missing persons proposed (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:32

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. A joint International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) mechanism with Azerbaijan and Armenia for missing persons was proposed to be created, Secretary, Head of Sector at Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration Gabib Mikayilli said, Trend reports.

Mikayilli made the remark at a conference on "Identification of Missing Persons - Humanitarian Approach" dedicated to the International Day of the Missing Persons and organized by Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

He noted that Armenia doesn’t provide information on the location of mass graves, because it knows that these facts of massacres can be characterized as war crimes.

"The mine problem also impedes the investigation of these issues. From next month, steps will be taken jointly with the ICRC in this direction, and for this, a forensic medical examination should be used. The joint ICRC mechanism with Azerbaijan and Armenia for the missing persons can be effective in this regard," the official said.

According to him, the ICRC has registered 37 missing Azerbaijanis, whose fate is still unknown.

"I call on the ICRC to investigate these issues. A UN special rapporteur in this field can also be appointed, who would deal with issues of missing persons not only in Azerbaijan and Armenia but also in other countries," added Mikayilli.