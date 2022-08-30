Remains of people have been found during construction work on liberated territories of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. During construction and restoration work carried out on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the remains of at least 29 people were discovered in 18 locations, Trend reports.

A senior investigator for important cases of the special investigation department of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan Emil Aghayev said this during a conference on "Identification of missing persons - humanitarian approach" dedicated to the International Day of the Missing Persons and organized by the state commission together with ICRC.