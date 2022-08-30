Meeting of commission on delimitation of state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia held in Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The second meeting of the state commission on the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and border security issues was held in Moscow under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan on August 30, Trend reports via Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Before the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexey Overchuk met with Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan, welcoming the continuation of the work of the commission.

The parties discussed organizational and procedural issues and had a thorough exchange of views on the further work of the commissions and the regulations of joint activities.

Both sides thanked Russia for the organization of the meeting.

An agreement was reached at the time of the third meeting.