BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. United States remains committed to promoting a secure, stable, democratic, prosperous, and peaceful future for the South Caucasus, Vedant Patel, US Department of State's Principal Deputy Spokesperson said, Trend reports.

Patel made a statement at the Department Press Briefing on August 30.

"We urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify their diplomatic engagement and achieve a comprehensive peace agreement," he added.