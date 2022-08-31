Representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia progressing with restoring transport ties in S.Caucasus - Lavrov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The trilateral working group consisting of representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia made significant progress in reaching agreements on the issue of restoration of transport ties in the South Caucasus, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov said, Trend reports via TASS.

Lavrov made this remark during a press conference held after his meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

"The trilateral working group with the participation of prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia is dealing with issues of restoration of commercial, economic and trade ties in South Caucasus. The group is working rhythmically, simultaneously, by the way, just the other day regular contacts have been made with commission on the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia. This trilateral working group, created by the decision of heads of the states on November 9,2020, has made significant progress in reaching agreements. I hope these agreements will be finalized in the near future," Lavrov said.

He pointed out that it is important that this work is carried out in close connection with broader transport projects, including the North-South corridor project, in which Iran is also interested.

According to Lavrov, the conversation was about the ongoing discussions between Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia on the restoration of a small railway section on the Rasht-Astara highway.

"Meetings of specialists in this area are already planned in September. So, it seems to me that in practical terms the process is very, very advanced, but in terms of its global and regional significance, it consists of building logistics chains that will be independent of countries that show an inappropriate attitude to the interests of their partners in this region, whether its Iran or Russia or any other country," he said.