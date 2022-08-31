Azerbaijan makes amendments to document regulating access of state bodies to information sources (UPDATE)

Details added, first version 18:49

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has made amendments to the degree of access to information sources of state bodies within the framework of the interdepartmental automated information input-output and registration search system, Trend reports.

State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Special Communication and Information Security State Service of Azerbaijan, and State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities will add data to the list of border crossing restrictions.

For the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities the degree of access to information resources 'Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan','Foreigners' will be unlimited. Special Communication and Information Security State Service of Azerbaijan will have unlimited access to the use of information resources 'Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan', 'Foreigners', 'Audit Journal'.