Azerbaijan highly appreciates role of President of European Council Charles Michel in normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Azerbaijan highly appreciates the role of President of the European Council Charles Michel in normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"We highly value the role of President Charles Michel and his team to facilitate bilateral peace treaty talks and inter-state normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev on multiple occasions reiterated position of Azerbaijan in this regard," Hajiyev wrote.