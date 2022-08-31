Our exchanges were open and productive - Charles Michel on meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. This was our fourth discussion in this format. Our discussions focused on recent developments in the South Caucasus and the relations between the EU and both countries, Charles Michel said after the trilateral meeting, Trend reports.

" Our exchanges were open and productive - and I would like to thank both leaders for that. We reviewed the entire set of issues on our agenda. It is positive to see that quite a few steps have been taken to take forward the agreements reached during our last meeting", Michel noted.