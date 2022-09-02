President Ilham Aliyev attends international forum in Cernobbio, Italy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The 48th edition of the international Cernobbio Forum under the motto “Intelligence on the World, Europe and Italy” and “Today's and tomorrow's scenario for competitive strategies” organized by the European House - Ambrosetti think tank has kicked off in Cernobbio, Italy.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the Forum as a chief guest at the international forum at the invitation of the Italian President Sergio Mattarella, President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Mario Draghi, and the European House - Ambrosetti think tank.

The head of state made a speech on “The role of Azerbaijan for Energy Security” at the plenary session of the forum.

The European House - Ambrosetti has been nominated in the category "Best Private Think Tanks" as the 1st Think Tank in Italy, 4th in the European Union, and among the most respected independent institutions in the world among 11,175 nominees, in the latest edition of the "Global Go To Think Tanks Report" of the University of Pennsylvania. In 2022, The European House - Ambrosetti has been recognized by Top Employers Institute as one of the 131 “Top Employer” companies in Italy. In keeping with these accolades, the Forum will present many analyses and researches that we have carried out.

The highly-select audience is comprised of 200 top managers from Italy and abroad, with precedence given to members of the prestigious Ambrosetti Club. The Forum is an annual event of international scope and prestige.

Heads of state and government, top representatives of European institutions, ministers, Nobel prize winners, businessmen, managers and experts from around the world have been meeting every year since 1975 to discuss current issues of major impact for the world economy and society as a whole.

