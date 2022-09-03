Visit of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev to Italy opens new page in relations of two countries - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev held numerous meetings during his working visit to Italy, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani MP Hikmat Babaoghlu, commenting on these meetings, noted their extreme importance in terms of deepening the strategic relations between Italy and Azerbaijan and the prospects for further cooperation.

According to Babaoghlu, the creation of new partnership platforms in such strategic areas as energy, economics, science and education within the framework of the visit has opened a new page in relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, one of the largest economies in Europe.

He also pointed out the special importance of the participation of the president of Azerbaijan as the main guest in the 48th edition of the international Cernobbio Forum under the motto “Intelligence on the World, Europe and Italy” and “Today's and tomorrow's scenario for competitive strategies” organized by 'European House - Ambrosetti' think tank.

The MP stressed that the forums traditionally organized by this think tank are always in the spotlight of the international community.

Babaoghlu added that the 'European House - Ambrosetti' is an authoritative platform on which priority issues are discussed within the framework of geopolitical and geo-economic interests.

"The issues mentioned by the Azerbaijani president in his speech at the forum are important not only in terms of the future of Azerbaijani-Italian relations, but also in general from the point of view of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, the country's largest trading partner," he said.

The MP noted that the 'European House - Ambrosetti', operating since 1965, is considered the leading think tank in Italy in the field of management and consulting services and has offices and an extensive partner network in Europe and beyond.

“Its aim is to connect Italian companies with their global partners and promote cooperation through the organization of forums and various events where issues of great importance to Italian and European companies are discussed,” Babaoghlu explained.

“The 'European House - Ambrosetti' also provides high-level discussion platforms, bringing together leaders who have the ability to positively influence the promotion of cooperation with countries having potential for Italy and Europe and are able to advance bilateral economic agendas,” he said.