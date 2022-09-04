Positions of Azerbaijani army in Kalbajar direction subjected to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. In the evening hours of September 4, units of the Armenian Armed Forces from positions located in the direction of the settlements of Yukhary Shorja and Zerkand of the Basarkechar district on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border subjected to fire from different-caliber weapons the Azerbaijani army positions located in the direction of the settlements of Zeylik and Yukhary Ayrim of the Kalbajar distrcit, Trend reports citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijani army units took adequate countermeasures.