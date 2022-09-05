Azerbaijani FM, US Assistant Secretary of State hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. On September 5, a telephone conversation has been held between between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The parties exchanged views on the situation in the region, including efforts to normalize relations, as well as on issues on the bilateral agenda.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, noting the meeting held in Brussels on August 31, 2022 between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, stressed, based on the instructions given following the meeting to the Ministers of Foreign Affairs to develop the text of the draft peace treaty, Azerbaijan's readiness for this. It was also brought to the attention that Azerbaijan is taking consistent steps to advance the peace agenda.

During the telephone conversation, an exchange of views took place on bilateral cooperation, as well as other topics of mutual interest. Agreement was expressed in connection with the continuation of bilateral contacts in the future.