Azerbaijan showcases its intelligence and combat unmanned aerial vehicles (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The Ministry of Azerbaijan International Defense showcased intelligence and combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), Trend reports.

'Turaz' Azerbaijani UAV was showcased in the exhibition. This device can move over land and sea. No appropriate infrastructure is required for its takeoff and landing. It can perform intelligence operations at an altitude of up to three kilometers, reach speeds of up to 110 kilometers per hour, and is in flight for about two-three hours.

'Zarba' UAV can carry out reconnaissance operations, as well as it can strike. The radius of effective use of this UAV is 10-15 kilometers, and the weight of its warheads is 2.5 kilograms. This device can reach speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour. This drone is under development.

'Tilt Rotor' UAV, which performs the functions of support, as well as reconnaissance, is also presented at the exhibition. 'Tilt Rotor' can take off and land on any surface.

'Ovchu' UAV, is designed to destroy targets from the air with mines. The device can carry up to four mines at a time, weighing seven kilograms each. Also, this drone can suppress radio waves, which prevents it from being detected by the enemy. Its flight range is about 20 kilometers, the maximum speed is 70-80 kilometers per hour.