Belarus sees potential to expand supplies of defense equipment to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Belspetsvneshtechnika State-owned Foreign Trade Unitary Enterprise of Belarus supplies almost all of its manufactured defense equipment to Azerbaijan, Head of the Military Cooperation Department Aleksey Poleshayev told Trend.

According to him, cooperation with Azerbaijan has been conducted for many years, and there's still potential to expand supplies.

"As part of cooperation between Ministries of Defense and Ministries of Industry Defense, Belspetsvneshtechnika supplies fire and artillery control equipment, air defense systems, electronic security, as well as other equipment to Azerbaijan. In addition to supplies to Azerbaijan, the enterprise also provides military-technical services," he said.