US State Department's senior adviser for Caucasus negotiations to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. US State Department's Senior adviser for Caucasus negotiations Philip Reeker will visit Azerbaijan, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Vedant Patel said during a briefing, Trend reports.

Patel said it is Reeker's first visit to the region.

He said Reeker's trip includes visiting Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan.

"In all three countries he’ll meet with senior officials to discuss key issues in the region as well as looking for pathways to assist partners and engaging directly and constructively to resolve outstanding issues and further regional cooperation," Patel said.