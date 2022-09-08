Famous worldwide travelers arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 8. Famous travelers from more than 20 countries, having arrived in Karabakh and East Zangazur, are in Aghdam, Trend reports.

Foreigners got acquainted with Panah Ali Khan's Palace located in Aghdam.

They have visited Shusha, arrived in Aghdam, and will also visit the Fuzuli, Khojavend and Zangilan districts, including the 'Smart Village' of Aghaly and Jabrayil.

The trip is of exceptional importance for the popularization of the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation within the framework of dark tourism (tourism involving travel to places historically associated with death and tragedy). During the trip, travelers can see firsthand the consequences of Armenian vandalism and the incredible work done by Azerbaijan for the revival of Karabakh