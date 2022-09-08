'TurAz Eagle – 2022' Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises continue (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. 'TurAz Eagle – 2022' Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises, held in Azerbaijan with the participation of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, are underway, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the plan, the military pilots flying from the base airfields on the designated routes are accomplishing the tasks in different episodes.

During the joint flight-tactical exercises, the assigned tasks are successfully accomplished by servicemen.