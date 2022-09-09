...
Foreign travelers visit Azykh cave in Azerbaijan's Khojavand (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 9 September 2022 11:27 (UTC +04:00)
Maryana Akhmedova
KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, September 9. Foreign travelers visited Azykh cave in Azerbaijan's Khojavend, Trend reports.

They were informed about various artifacts testifying to ancient settlements in these territories.

Travelers were told that Azykh cave is one of the most ancient places of human settlement. Unfortunately, illegal excavations were carried out here during the Armenian occupation and some of the finds were taken to Armenia, which contradicts all norms of international law.

Trips of famous travelers from more than 20 countries to Karabakh and East Zangazur continue.

