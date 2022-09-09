Foreign travelers view landmine clearing process in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil (PHOTO/VIDEO)

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, September 9. Foreign travelers viewed the landmine clearing process in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil, Trend reports.

The guests familiarized themselves with the de-mining activities in the Mehdili village of Jabrayil district, as well as witnessed the process of removing landmines from the liberated territories.

There are over three landmines sown per square kilometer, and nearly 4-5 mines are being eliminated per day.

The visit of famous foreigners from over 20 countries to Karabakh and East Zangazur continues.

The team leader is Charles Veley, founder and CEO of the 'Most Traveled People' (MTP) club, which is one of the four largest travel clubs worldwide.