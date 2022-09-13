Letter of Azerbaijani MFA about Armenian military provocation published as document of the UN (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The letter of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov about the ongoing illegal military activities of Armenia, including the laying of mines on the territory of Azerbaijan, has been published as a document of the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Twitter account.

During the night of September 12, the Armenian armed forces units committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

Armenian troops stationed in the directions of Basarkechar, Istisu, Garakilsa and Gorus settlements using various caliber weapons and mortars subjected to intensive fire some positions, shelters and strongholds of the Azerbaijan Army in the territory of Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin regions. As a result, there were losses among the military personnel, the military infrastructure was damaged.