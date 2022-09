BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Despite the necessary steps taken by Azerbaijan to stabilize the situation and eliminate tension, Armenia continues to violate the reached ceasefire, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, while receiving EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar in Baku on September 14, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan supports the peace agenda as a continuation of the discussions held in Brussels.