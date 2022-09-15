Azerbaijan celebrates 104th anniversary of liberation of Baku by Caucasian Islamic Army

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Today marks the 104th anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation, Trend reports.

The Islamic Army of the Caucasus, which included the Azerbaijani corps, entered Azerbaijan's Baku, liberating the city from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation on September 15,1918.

Liberation of Baku - is an event of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood. Despite the fact that for 70 years of Soviet power this event was purposefully presented in an erroneous context, the Azerbaijani people never forgot the heroism of Turkish soldiers.

Nuru Pasha took direct leadership of the liberation of Baku on September 10,1918. Following the order of Nuru Pasha dated September 10, 1918, the command of the Eastern Front and the Northern Group belonging to it were liquidated, the movement of all formations on the front was directly entrusted to the command of Caucasian Islamic Army.

Approximately 8,000 Turkish soldiers and up to 7,000 people of local Azerbaijani forces were gathered to participate in a decisive offensive against Baku.

News about the liberation of Baku were published in the first issue of 'Azerbaijan' on September 5 in Ganja: "Telegram of the commander of the Islamic Army of the Caucasus led by Nuru Pasha to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic: "Bismillahir Rahmanir Rahim! At 09:00 on September 15, 1918, the city of Baku was liberated by units of our heroic army."

After the liberation of Baku by the Islamic Army of the Caucasus on September 17, the government of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic moved from Ganja to Baku. Thus, the main stage of state building began in Azerbaijan. The units of Caucasian Islamic Army standing around the city entered Baku on September 18.

About 2,000 soldiers of Islamic Army of the Caucasus were killed in the military operation to liberate Baku.

Despite the fact that many years have passed, the brotherly help from the Türkiye is never forgotten, it's always remembered and will be remembered by the Azerbaijani people with a sense of gratitude.