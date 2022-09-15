Turkish Embassy commemorates Baku's liberation from Armenian-Bolshevik occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. An event has been held at the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the Armenian-Bolshevik occupation, Trend reports.

In his opening speech, Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci paid tribute to the memory of Azerbaijani soldiers who died while preventing the recent military provocation of Armenia and expressed his condolences to the families and close relatives of the martyrs.

"Turkish soldiers, who achieved great victories on all fronts of Anatolia, under the leadership of Nuru Pasha, came to the aid of their Azerbaijani brothers 104 years ago. In 1918, a great victory was achieved on the Caucasian front and the liberation of Baku was ensured. Poppies, blooming in every region of Azerbaijan, personify our martyrs," Bagci said.

The diplomat also noted the great victory of Azerbaijan in the 2020 Second Karabakh War, as a result of which Azerbaijani lands were liberated from almost 30 years of Armenian occupation.

Armenians still advance the unfair claims to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, but as President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, the 'Iron Fist' is in place, Bagci added.

"Today there are martyrs who gave their lives for their Motherland. May Allah rest their souls," he also noted.

Azerbaijani MP Anar Isgandarov, speaking at the event, said that the ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are inviolable.

"The valor of the Caucasian Islamic army is told in our history books, and we are proud of this history," Isgandarov stressed.

The event continued with speeches by other officials.

Besides, an exhibition dedicated to the liberation of Baku from the Armenian-Bolshevik occupation was also organized at the Turkish Embassy.