Brazilian media talks provocation of Armenia against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Brazilian media published articles about the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan, undertaken from the night of September 12, 2022, in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Trend reports.

According to the media, the sabotage groups of the Armenian armed forces, using the mountainous terrain and gorges, attempted to mine the territories between the positions of the Azerbaijani army units and the supply routes.

Along with this, the articles noted that the armed forces of Armenia were intensively shelling from various weapons, including mortars, the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin districts.

Besides, the Brazilian media reported the death of the Azerbaijani army servicemen during the suppression of the military provocation of Armenia.

The articles in the Brazilian media can be found at the following links:

