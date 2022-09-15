UN calls for speedy demarcation of borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The UN is concerned about dangerous tensions that have arisen in the South Caucasus between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and calls on the parties to take serious steps to de-escalate, Deputy Secretary General for Europe, Central Asia and America Miroslav Zhenka said at a meeting of the UN Security Council dedicated to the escalation that occurred on the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

According to him, UN teams in both countries are in contact with governments, and if conditions allow, the organization is ready to help meet emerging humanitarian needs: "This is the biggest and most serious conflict since 2020. This fact proves that the process of normalizing relations between the two countries is facing obstacles. The latest escalation highlights the need for the parties to move forward in the ongoing process of delimitation and demarcation in the framework of mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty. We call on the parties to use this important mechanism to reduce tension on the border. The clashes once again reminded of the constructive participation of actors in this region and beyond for a peaceful solution".

Noting the mediation of the EU and Russia, the official added that the UN fully supports these international efforts. He stressed that their activities can create conditions leading the parties to dialogue to achieve long-term peace.